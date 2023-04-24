EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – A medical examiner has determined that a toddler who died last October outside of an Edenton community center drowned.

Two-year-old Dinari Lindsey died Oct. 7 while in the care of trusted family friends, said his mother, CorNyeah Lindsey. Those friends live on Virginia Road and run the community center, Open Arms Christian Ministries, from their home.

Chowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Open Arms Christian Ministries in reference to a missing toddler when Dinari’s caretakers couldn’t find him. A deputy found the toddler upside down and unresponsive in a 5-gallon bucket outside of the house, according to the autopsy.

10 On Your Side’s investigative team obtained a copy of Dinari’s autopsy, which confirms the toddler died of asphyxia via drowning.

No one has been charged in connection to Dinari’s death. Chief Deputy John McArthur said the death investigation is ongoing and is being led by both the CCSO and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.