Meet the 15 year old making a difference by feeding millions

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) – When a Goldsboro girl learned many people in Wayne County were going hungry she decided to step up.

When Kenzie Hinson was ten she had a vision, she wanted to create a food pantry like none other.

Five years later her dream became reality in Mount Olive, with a 10,000 square foot warehouse.

But before the warehouse, Kenzie’s operation was in a church, a strip mall then displaced by Hurricane Florence.

Kenzie and her team have been at their new location for about a month, and it’s been a lot of work with 16-hour workdays to get the warehouse ready.

Kenzie sat down with 9 On Your Side to explain how her food pantry operates.

“So they’ll come in they’ll get a little shopping cart you get at Walmart or Food Lion and they’ll shop through all the rooms, and while the parents are shopping the kids will go in the kids room and they’ll get a little wrist band and the parents will get matching wristband so we know which child belongs to who for safety reasons,” she says.

Each room has a different theme and functions as a grocery store for those without money for basic necessities.

Wendy Dearman is the volunteer coordinator for the food pantry.

“We’re on the lower-income scale, there’s a lot in the community that needs help, we have a lot that uses and the way we have it set up they don’t feel embarrassed, it’s more like a store to them that they’re coming to,” Dearman explains.

Now, Kenzie’s food pantry is open the second, third and fourth Thursdays from 5-6 pm.

People in need register from 12-2 PM and they also get access to Kenzie’s clothes closet.

They’re allowed ten items of clothing at a time for free and they get anything from diapers to underwear, to clothing.

This is all made possible with donations and fundraising.

U.S. Cellular announces Kenzie as one of three winners for the first phase of the company’s The Future of Good Program.

She was selected out of more than 1,200 nominations from across the country.

As a selected winner she will receive $10,000 to continue making a difference in peoples’ lives.

If you would like to volunteer or donate to “Make a Difference Food Pantry” you can visit their Facebook page here or their website.