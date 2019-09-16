1  of  2
Meet the Candidates event to be held Thursday in Rocky Mount

Local

ROCKY MOUNT, NC (WNCT) – All 13 candidates for Mayor and City Ward of Rocky Mount will participate in a public forum and open question-and-answer session on Thursday.

The free, public, “Meet The Candidates” event will be held on Thursday, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., in Barnes Auditorium at Edgecombe Community College Rocky Mount Campus, located at 225 Tarboro Street.

Event organizers said the non-partisan forum will feature a moderated debate among candidates, with an open question-and-answer session.

Here are the candidates and sponsors participating in this event:

The election for Rocky Mount Mayor and City Council members will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

