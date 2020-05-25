Memorial Day ceremony in Veterans Park honors military men, women

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – This is Memorial Day, but it has a different look and feels this year because of the coronavirus.

Many communities are holding ceremonies to remember the sacrifices of our military, but they’re doing it with social distancing in mind.

A group in Washington held its Memorial Day ceremony in Veterans Park.

Juanita White is Commander of the Disabled American Veterans in Beaufort County.

“Veterans know the losses that we go through as military personnel around the world and honoring the men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice,” White says.

She’s proud of her group’s tribute to service members despite COVID-19.

Mayor of Washington, Mac Hodges, attended the ceremony.

“I’m actually really excited because we canceled so many events and so many things have gone by the wayside and it’s going to continue to do so through the summer,” he says.

The City of Washington live-streamed the closed ceremony on Facebook.

Not even a pandemic can stop the nation and its traditions.

Our country can stand together no matter if it’s war or if it’s something like the virus that we’ve never really experienced that our country is united, that’s why we’re the United States of America,” says Joan Hanson, a Commander for DAV Chapter 48.

The DAV uses this ceremony to teach people about the military and its customs.

Things may look different, but the mission and message remain.

Malik Crutchfield is a member of DAV Chapter 48 and he shares, “You gotta stop and thank them for what they’ve done for us because if it weren’t for them we wouldn’t be here today.

Local leaders want to remind everyone celebrating the holiday to practice the three Ws.

Wear a mask when you’re out, wait six feet from others and wash your hands regularly.