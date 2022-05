GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — Local communities observed Memorial Day by honoring those who’ve died while serving in the military.

In Greenville, the community came together at Town Common to honor the fallen.

In New Bern, about 500 people gathered at New Bern National Cemetery for a ceremony.

In Jacksonville, the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Beruit Memorial Chapter 642, led another Memorial Day ceremony.