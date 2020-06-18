Men arrested on outstanding warrants after traffic stop in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Two men have been arrested on outstanding warrants after a traffic stop in Pitt County,
On Wednesday around 8:30 p.m., detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit were conducting a saturation patrol in the Belvoir area of the county.
Detectives said they observed a driver commit a traffic violation on NC 33 West at Barrus Construction Road.
They conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.
Inside the vehicle detectives encountered two subjects, both were discovered to be wanted persons:
- William Jerry Middleton, III, 21, of Pinetops, wanted by the Rocky Mount Police Department on felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling charge.
- James Javon Edwards, 21, of Greenville, wanted by the Greenville Police Department on felony larceny from the person and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charges.
Both subjects were arrested for outstanding warrants.
Also located in the car was a stolen firearm and a small amount of marijuana, deputies said.
Edwards was also charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun.
Middleton remains in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.
Edwards posted a $32,500 bond and was released.