Health agency works to combat opioid crisis through Narcan distribution program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Trillium Health Resources recently delivered hundreds of Narcan kits to first responders across the East.

Trillium delivered 600 kits to agencies across the region through their Naloxone (Narcan) distribution program. The agency started the program four years ago.

The organization services all 26 counties in the East with mental health needs, developmental disabilities and substance abuse issues.

“We want to make sure that we are addressing the substance abuse issue from a prevention perspective, from a treatment perspective, and for some ongoing support and this is just one of the pieces in that continuum to help folks get on track,” said Dave Peterson, Senior Regional Director, Trillium Health Resources.

Trillium officials say the medication is important for sheriff and EMS agencies to have on-hand because it can reverse the symptoms of an overdose.

“We feel that when someone is struggling with opioid addiction and a sheriff’s department and EMS are first on the scene of an overdose this helps revive an individual and hopefully in that process gets them into a treatment program,” said Peterson.

The agency allocates $45 thousand to this program every year. Each Narcan kit costs about $75.

Trillium says they hope to distribute more of the kits in the next fiscal year.