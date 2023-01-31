RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — A 19-year-old who is mentally challenged was reported missing Tuesday morning but has been found safe.

Darlene Bowser was reported missing by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. A Silver Alert was issued at the time. She was last seen around 8 p.m. Monday evening, officials said.

She was found around 10:30 a.m. walking along Gum Branch Road.

First Christian Church in Jacksonville was set up as the base for the search. First responders began the search for her shortly after she was reported missing on Monday.

Local law enforcement said they are grateful she was found.

“It’s a very pleasant relief,” Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas said. “It’s always very concerning, especially some of the previous cases we’ve had here. It didn’t turn out so well. And this will turn out like this is excellent”

Around 19 agencies assisted in the search, including the FBI and NCIS.