MERCI Clinic to host annual fundraiser; helps local businesses

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) MERCI Clinic in New Bern is set to host its annual fundraiser with changes to adapt to COVID-19.

In past years, the non-profit group shut down Middle Street in downtown New Bern, and worked with handful of local restaurants to serve dinner to around 750 people.

This year’s event is moving online due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This year, with the revised name of “MERCI on — or off — Middle.”

People can still get takeout options from restaurants.

Two-thirds of the proceeds will benefit participating vendors.

The clinic’s executive director says helping groups that closed their doors for so long is the right thing to do.

“We’re all struggling,” said Barbara Krcmar. “They had to close down, so we want to try and keep them going and keep them viable just like we want to keep us going and keep us viable.”

The event runs from the end of October to mid-November.

To learn more about the fundraiser, click here.