Metronet to offer more wireless options in New Bern

Courtesy of The City of New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern residents could see more internet options this fall.

It’s all because of an agreement the city finalized Monday morning, with Metronet.

“I think I speak for my neighbors, as soon as that line is out there, I will be connecting,” said Dana Outlaw, New Bern’s mayor.

Outlaw and other local leaders hear the people of New Bern loud and clear: Suddenlink just isn’t connecting.

“Everybody has heard this complain, and we’re one voice on this thing,” said Outlaw.

The city has gotten over 200 emails complaining about drops in service, charges that don’t make sense, or not being able to get someone on the phone.

“Internet is up there in the top three of the most important things folks coming to New Bern are looking for,” said Outlaw.

Monday morning, the Board of Alderman voted unanimously to approve a letter of agreement between the city and Metronet.

“Metronet is actually a 100% fiber net company,” said Outlaw. “This is a company that will give you a gig for upload and download.”

City leaders don’t expect Metronet to be online until late fall of this year.

Outlaw hopes a little competition will be a wake up call for Suddenlink, the areas main provider of internet.

“We welcome Suddenlink to come on and get back in the game and be a real business,” said Outlaw.

City leaders are working with other towns and cities outside of New Bern to connect them with Metronet.

Outlaw has a meeting set with other mayors and North Carolina’s Attorney General to talk about Suddenlink’s service to the area.