AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — History was made in Eastern North Carolina as Ayden Mayor Pro Tem Ivory Mewborn was sworn in Monday as the first African American mayor of Ayden.

Mewborn was sworn in after winning November’s mayoral race when he defeated three other opponents. He takes the reigns after former mayor Steve Tripp, who served for 20 years, announced he was not seeking re-election back in June.

Ayden’s Community Center was packed to capacity to witness history in the making on Monday.

“This is something I never thought I would see in my lifetime,” said Franklin Williams, a longtime friend of Mewborn.

People who lived in Ayden for over 40 and 50 years during segregation and witnessed the town’s racial past say this is all surreal to them.

“When I was a little boy going into the backdoor and drinking out of the Black water fountain,” Williams added. “I never thought I’d see the day that we’d have a Black mayor in this town.”

“This is one of the biggest changes that have been made in Ayden and I’m glad to be a part of it,” said Clifton Daniels, a local pastor.

People who have known Mewborn all his life describe him as a natural born leader who is fit for the role.

“We saw the potential of him being very outspoken and dedicated to whatever he was trying to do and it’s a blessing to see him fulfill his dream,” Daniels said.

Mewborn served for 12 years as an Ayden commissioner and served as Ayden’s mayor pro tem for eight years. Ayden residents said with his experience, Mewborn is the right man for the job.

“I think he’s prepared for this, having served on the council and worked very closely with the previous mayor,” Williams said. “I think he’s ready for this. I think he’ll face the challenges but he’ll rise to the occasion.”

Mewborn said it’s now time to get to work. He plans to carry out his mission and move forward to make Ayden the best small town to live east of I-95 in North Carolina.

“We want to bring our people together, let them know that we have more in common than not in common,” Mewborn said. “We have the architecture in place to make us a great community to raise families, to send our kids to school, our churches are great, our schools are great. We have it all right here.”

During his first town council meeting as mayor, Mewborn gave a message to everyone to come together and love one another.