Michigan fugitive wanted for sexual conduct with a minor arrested in Tyrrell County

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) A fugitive from Michigan wanted for sexual conduct with a minor has been captured in Tyrrell County.

On November 11, the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office received information about a fugitive from Michigan being in Tyrrell County.

Deputies along with the U.S Marshal Services Fugitive Task Force and the U.S Fish and Wildlife located Martin Worley, age 50, of Detroit, Michigan, in Columbia.

Worley was taken into custody and served with a fugitive warrant for five counts of criminal sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13.

Worley was sent to the Tyrell County Sheriff’s Office with no bond.

His next court date will be December 4 in Columbia.