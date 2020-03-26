Military members returning from overseas screened for COVID-19 at Cherry Point

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WNCT) Marines and Sailors were screened for COVID-19 after returning from exercise overseas on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

The Department of Defense is following the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Services to take the necessary precautions to protect redeploying service members and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 outbreak.

U.S. Navy Sailors with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group pre-screened Marines and Sailors on Tuesday.