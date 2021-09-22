Newport man charged with child abuse after four-year-old suffers from head injury

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – A Newport man was arrested for child abuse in Newport, according to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 19, Matthew David Langley, 31, of Newport was arrested. Detectives responded to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City after a four-year-old child was transported by EMS. The child was suffering from a severe head injury and was flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Detectives said they learned the child is the daughter of Langley’s girlfriend and were able to determine the injuries sustained by the child were not consistent with the story provided to investigators.

Langley was charged with child abuse inflicting serious injury. He is being held in the Carteret County jail under a $150,000 bond.