NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Mill Creek VFD is accepting donations for people affected by Hurricane Laura.

The department is located at 2370 Mill Creek Rd Newport NC 28570, with staff on duty 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.

Due to the department’s past experience with Hurricane Florence, leaders say they want to give back.

As of right now, the department is accepting anything from canned goods, personal hygiene items, tarps, water, and cleaning supplies.