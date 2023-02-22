KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A new series of meetings are happening in Kinston and it involves mental health.

‘Mind Over Matter’ is the first of its kind in Kinston. The series will explore mental health matters and gives space to those who want to address how mental health impacts life.

This month the meetings will revolve around anxiety and overcoming it. Some organizers say that anxiety is an issue for residents in the area.

“I hope they take home that it’s OK that you’re feeling the way you’re feeling, it’s OK to have mental health issues,” said Joyce Hawkins, a resource specialist social worker. “It’s OK to talk about them, and it’s important that you get information and get the correct information so that you know where to go to seek help.”

The series of meetings run from February to April. The next meeting will be held at the Kinston-Lenoir Public Library at 6 pm. The meetings are free to attend.