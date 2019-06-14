Missing 8-year-old girl found safe, GPD says

A missing 8-year-old girl has been found safe, police said.

The Greenville police said that Kandice S. Sutton was found safe at a friend’s house.

PREVIOUS:

Police are trying to locate a missing 8-year-old girl in Greenville.

The Greenville Police Department said that Kandice S. Sutton was last seen at her home on Kennedy Circle Friday around 10:45 a.m.

Sutton is described to be approximately 4’8 and 72lbs.

She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt with an elephant on the front, black leggings, and dark gray boots.

Sutton has shoulder length gold and white beads.

Police said that she may be traveling on a pink and white bike.

If you have any information contact Greenville police at 252-329-4300.

