Missing child found safe in Goldsboro; police still looking for wanted man

UPDATE: Goldsboro Police say a 7-month-old child who was reported missing on Tuesday has been found safe, but police are still looking for a wanted man involved in this case.

Police said Justice Josiah Lee Faison, who was reported missing Tuesday from the 300 block of South Oleander Street, was found around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, and is safe.

Investigators are still looking for a man involved in this case – David Lee Faison, age 27, of 506 Franklin Street in Mt. Olive – who is wanted on outstanding warrants for o operators license, reckless driving to endanger and failure to report an accident.

Anyone with information on the location of David Faison is asked to call 911 immediately.

PREVIOUS:

Police are looking for a 7-month-old child reported missing in Goldsboro Tuesday.

The Goldsboro Police Department received a report that a child was missing from the 300 block of South Oleander on Tuesday.

The child was identified as Justice Josiah Lee Faison.

According to police, there is a wanted adult in the case.

The adult was identified as David Lee Faison, 27, of Mount Olive.

Faison is wanted for no operators license, reckless driving to endanger and failure to report an accident.

If you have any information contact 911.