MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public help in locating a missing juvenile from Morehead City.

17-year-old Katey Melissa Bernadette Eubanks is 5’1 approximately 120 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was reported missing from Friendly Road in Morehead City and was last seen on Tuesday, April 7 wearing her “Hwy 55” work uniform.

Katey drives a 2016 black Honda with NC Reg FKL-5912.

Anyone with information is asked to notify the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911 and if located contact Detective Lt. Derek Moore.