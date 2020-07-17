MISSION BBQ donates $47,418 to Semper Fi & America’s Fund

Woodbridge, VA (WNCT) On Saturday, MISSION BBQ will present a donation of $47,418 to Semper Fi & America’s Fund.

This donation was made possible by the generous support of their customers when they purchased an American Heroes Cup during 2019.

Available at the Jacksonville, Stafford, VA, and Woodbridge, VA locations, $2 from the purchase of an American Heroes Cup contributed to the Semper Fi & America’s Fund. Brandon Jordan, General Manager at the Woodbridge MISSION BBQ will be presenting the check to Semper Fi & America’s Fund representative Laura Castellvi, Director, Community Outreach.

The partnership between the Semper Fi & America’s Fund and MISSION BBQ began in March 2016 and this year’s donation will contribute to a total of over $205,000 for the veteran assistance organization.