Mission BBQ host event to honor veterans

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A restaurant in the east provided veterans with a special honor today.

Mission BBQ in Jacksonville is giving out a free sandwich and cake to veterans.

The restaurant says it’s all to show their appreciation to the military.

Those taking the time to stop by say Mission BBQ is also important to vets.

“The amount that they do for our military community well as the first responders is just tremendous,” said Madeline Manzanet, Semper Fi Fund.

Mission BBQ restaurants all over the country took part in today’s give back to veterans.