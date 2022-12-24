GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents in Grifton and the surrounding counties were leaving with carloads full of Christmas goodies this holiday season.

Every year, Grifton Mission Ministries hands out food boxes, hot meals, toys and gifts to the needy in the community. Billy Tarlton, the site coordinator says there’s a biblical meaning behind giving back to the community.

“We’re a faith-based organization and it being Christmas and there’s a special reason there, because of the birth of Christ and when he came he said I’ve come to serve and not be served. So we try to hold to that motto,” says Site Coordinator Billy Tarlton.

For more information, just type in Grifton Mission Ministries on Facebook to find their page.