Mitigation funds coming to North Carolina next year

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) Rebuild NC is looking for the communities input on what to do with new mitigation funding for the state.

“This is a new form of federal funding that the state of North Carolina is receiving for the first time. It’s a first for the nation. Where we get to tell HUD what it will take to make our community stronger and more resilient for future storms. So normally HUD funding looks backward this funding is looking forward so that we can make ourselves safer before the next storm.” said Laura Hogshead, COO, North Carolina Office of Recovery & Resiliency

$168 Million in Community Development Block Grant Mitigation funding is on its way to the state next year.

Wednesday night Rebuild NC held a public hearing in Craven County as a part of federal requirements to receive the money.

“Because you all know your communities better than we do. We want to make sure we’re hitting it right that we know what you want,” said Hogshead

I’d like to see us not try to fight Mother Nature in our planning but work with it. So I’m really excited to see people talk about green infrastructure and how that can be used. There’s just not enough money for all the bricks, stones, and steal you might need to invest to fight Mother Nature so that really does excite me,” said Larry Rosenstraich of Craven County

Rebuild NC shared their approach for spending the funds.

Residents got the chance to share their feedback and experiences with natural disasters.

“Say I would like to have this done. I would like to have that done. I’d like to this and that. But are you gonna have enough money to cover all these suggestions? Because every one of them are good suggestions you know?” said James Garfield also of Craven County

Rebuild NC says this funding is for the communities who need it in order to prepare for the future.

“So we want to leave with as many public comments as we can possibly get and an idea of what the community is leaning towards so that we can write the action plan appropriately,” said Hogshead

If you missed Wednesday nights public hearing you’ll have more opportunities to make your voice heard within the next few months.

