Mitigation planning in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) An organization in the east is making sure communities at risk for natural disasters are prepared.

Tuesday night ESP Associates held a Hazard Mitigation Planning Meeting. It took place in Onslow County.

The organization wants residents to weigh in and share what they feel is needed to protect communities from major impacts from disasters.

“So mitigation planning is trying to figure out things we can do before the next disaster occurs and reduce the impact of that disaster,” said Nathan Slaughter, Project Manager, ESP Associates

If you missed the meeting it’s not too late to weigh in. There is an online survey you can fill out to help project leaders.

To fill out the survey click here