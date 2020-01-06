MLK Day of Service Volunteer Session to be held at Greenville Food Bank

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina at Greenville will hold an MLK Day of Service Volunteer Session on Monday, January 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

Volunteer groups will include East Carolina University Honors College and ECU Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement, National Pan-Hellenic Council of Pitt County, and Davenport Temple COGIC Youth Group.

Volunteers will be sorting, bagging, and boxing food products for distribution to local families, children, seniors, and veterans who are experiencing food insecurity.

Last year the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina distributed nearly 6.4 million pounds of food and volunteers supported this by donating nearly 24,000 hours.

Groups interested in supporting this day of service at the Food Bank’s Greenville Branch should contact Volunteer Coordinator Armelia Meadows at ameadows@foodbankcenc.org prior to January 15.