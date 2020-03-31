Moen employee tests positive for COVID-19

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) An employee at the Moen plant in New Bern has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

Craven County Public Health Director, Scott Harrelson, said a male employee at Moen has tested positive for coronavirus.

The employee was asymptomatic while at work.

The employee started experiencing symptoms the next day and did not go back to work.

Health department workers have been in contact with Moen management.

They have also been doing contact tracing to find who had been in contact with the employee before that person showed symptoms.

According to Harrelson, they believe the risk to other employees is “extremely low.”

Harrelson says Moen decided to shut down on Tuesday and will be closed Wednesday to allow for disinfecting.