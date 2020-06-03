Moen employees test positive for COVID-19

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Two employees at the Moen plant in New Bern have tested positive for COVID-19.
A Moen spokesperson said they were notified on June 2 that two additional associates at its New Bern plant have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Both associates have been out of the facility for more than seven days and no additional contact tracing will be necessary.
Moen officials notified all its associates of these confirmed cases.
They have followed cleaning protocols to disinfect affected areas within the building and had a third-party vendor in to clean and sanitize the building over the weekend.
Officials have spoken with the Craven County Health Department to ensure they are following their recommendations.
Due to the enhanced cleaning and disinfection measures already in place at the facility, officials are continuing operations.
According to officials, the Moen plant in New Bern has now had five confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.