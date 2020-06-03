Moen employees test positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Two employees at the Moen plant in New Bern have tested positive for COVID-19.

A Moen spokesperson said they were notified on June 2 that two additional associates at its New Bern plant have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Both associates have been out of the facility for more than seven days and no additional contact tracing will be necessary.

Moen officials notified all its associates of these confirmed cases.

They have followed cleaning protocols to disinfect affected areas within the building and had a third-party vendor in to clean and sanitize the building over the weekend.

Officials have spoken with the Craven County Health Department to ensure they are following their recommendations.

Due to the enhanced cleaning and disinfection measures already in place at the facility, officials are continuing operations.

According to officials, the Moen plant in New Bern has now had five confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.