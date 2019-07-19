Months-long road closure to start in Chocowinity for bridge project

CHOCOWINITY, NC (WNCT) – State officials say part of a road in Chocowinity will be closed for the next several months while contract crews replace a bridge.



The North Carolina Department of Transportation says Gray Road will be closed just south of N.C. 33 in Chocowinity, starting Monday, July 22, with the project ending an estimated 240 days later.

During the road closure, NCDOT contract crews with S.T. Wooten will be replacing a bridge between Maple Court and Benjamin Road.



During construction, there will be a signed detour helping traffic get around the closure. The detour follows Price Road, U.S. 17 and N.C. 33 to access Gray Road on either side of the work zone.



NCDOT officials say d​​​​rivers should be cautious near the work zone, and should expect travel delays in this area until the bridge work is complete.