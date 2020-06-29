Moore’s Barbeque in Swansboro closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Moore’s Olde Tyme Barbeque Chicken & Seafood in Swansboro has closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, officials said that one of their team members tested positive for COVID-19.

All employees have been required to wear a mask at all times since the start of COVID-19 to minimize the risk of infection.

For the health and safety of the employees and customers, all employees are required to be tested.

The restaurant is being professionally cleaned and sanitized.

There has been no physical contact between employees of the Swansboro location and other locations.