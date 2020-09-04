Moores Creek National Battlefield to restore access to the visitor center

CURRIE, N.C. (WNCT) Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, and state and local public health authorities, Moores Creek National Battlefield is increasing recreational access.

Moores Creek National Battlefield will be restoring access to the park’s visitor center beginning on Tuesday, September 8, and will resume its normal opening schedule.

The visitor center will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closed all federal holidays.

Park trails, comfort station restrooms, and picnic shelters will also be open. Patriot’s Hall restrooms will remain closed.

Park staff has implemented new safety measures to help keep visitors and staff safe.

The visitor center, at this time, will remain at 50% capacity.

The park will be showing its 10-minute movie, “In the Most Furious Manner,” but the theater will also be at 50% capacity.

For more information on the visitor center reopening, click here, visit, or facebook.com/moorescreeknps.

Updates on National Park Service operations can be found at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.