NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Newport woman was killed Thursday evening when the moped she was riding was struck by a truck.

Newport police and fire departments responded at 6:20 p.m. to a motor vehicle crash near the Moose Lodge at 456 Roberts Rd. Investigators determined a 2012 Ford F-150 driven by Scott Snyder, 44, of Newport, was heading west on Roberts Road when it struck a moped driven by Lorraine Gunther, 51, also of Newport.

Police said the moped pulled in front of the truck, which led to the crash. Gunther was ejected from the moped and died of her injuries at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.

Investigators said speed and alcohol were not believed to be a factor. An investigation into the collision continued Friday morning.