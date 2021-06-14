Moped driver killed in Lenoir County crash, suspect charged

KINSTON, N.C. (WNC) — A moped driver was killed in a Monday morning crash. The suspect in the crash has been charged.

Troopers with the NC State Highway Patrol said Donald Sparrow, 52, of Kinston, was struck from behind by a vehicle. He was thrown from the moped and died. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Neuse Road near Causey Road east of Kinston.

Troopers said Seth Mitchell, 23, of Kinston was charged with failure to reduce speed, misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and driving while license revoked.