More Carteret County MAT members assisting nursing home residents to vote

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Carteret County officials say their MAT workers are busy ahead of next week’s election and that activity is tied to the pandemic.

MAT also known as Multipartisan Assistance Teams, consists of groups of two people — one person from each major political party.

In Carteret County, there are four teams.

Their mission is to help residents in nursing homes or assisted living facilities to navigate through the voting process.

That help is needed more this year because of the COVID risks those residents face.

“If we didn’t provide a service like this, there’s a chance they may not be able to vote in this election because they cannot do it themselves, they’re not able to get out of their facilities, COVID, transportation,

they’re family cannot get in,” said Caitlin Sabadish, Carteret County Board of Elections Director.

Sabadish says crowds may not be what many might expect on Tuesday.

As of this morning, 62% of the county’s registered voters have already turned in ballots.

Total turnout in the 2016 presidential election in Carteret County was 70%.