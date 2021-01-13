More growth and excitement coming to Uptown starting in 2021

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Leaders in Uptown Greenville have big plans for that section of the city in 2021. They expect to unveil new efforts to grow the area.

Uptown organizers say there are three things people will see this year more economic development, facelifts along the streets, and the safe return of this area’s vibrancy.

They have $240 million in public and private funds ready to be spent. That money will be used for five new major projects over the next seven years. The projects include new hotels, market-rate housing, office space, and what leaders call a facelift along 5th street.

“With that spurs new businesses, new restaurants, new retailers, new workspaces. It’s the perfect ecosystem to really foster the growth we are looking for here in Greenville as we coin ourselves the metropolitan of the east,” said Meredith Hawke Dzeko, Executive Director, Uptown Greenville.

Uptown Greenville’s executive director knows the pandemic isn’t going away any time soon. She says their challenges include safely returning to the way we lived and interacted before COVID.

But they’re confident Uptown’s growth and improvements will captivate and attract young professionals who can bring life to the city.