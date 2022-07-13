GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Nonprofits like Joy Soup Kitchen have seen an increase in the number of people needing free meals to feed their families.

Tom Quigley, the chairman of Joy Soup Kitchen’s board and head volunteer, said they’ve been feeding over 4,000 people a month. He believes the rise in food costs at grocery stores is a major factor.

“It’s not only hitting restaurants and soup kitchens, it’s also hitting the local Piggly Wiggly and the local Food Lion, where you used to spend $4 for a bundle of chicken, you’re now spending $8 or $9,” Quigley said.

Quigley said the number of people the kitchen is feeding has doubled since 2020.

In 2020, the kitchen fed more 27,000 people; in 2021, they fed over 42,000 people; and so far this year, they’ve fed close to 49,000.

Because of the increase in traffic coming in, the kitchen has to accommodate the number of people they serve.

“Just like my audit today, it was $1,800 as opposed to the beginning of this year, my audit was $800, and it’s just steadily increasing.”

That’s why the kitchen held a snack donation event Wednesday. The snack collected include chips, cupcakes, cookies and more.

“When somebody drops off a box, it helps out my food budget but also that person might not even know this part of west Greenville,” Quigley added. “Now they get to come and actually see where their money went.”

Joy Soup Kitchen is always accepting donations. If you want to donate, you can drop it off at the kitchen located at 700 Albemarle Ave.