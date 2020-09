RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports 1,333 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

An additional eight deaths are reported, rising the total to 3,243. The state surpassed 3,000 deaths last week.

There are currently 889 people hospitalized, 8 additional patients since Saturday.

There were 33,798 tests completed Saturday, bringing the total number of tests completed to 2,804,818.