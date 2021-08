KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As of 10:51 a.m., only 10 residents are without power in Duplin County.

According to the Duke Energy Power Outage Map, power should be restored by 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

9:29 a.m.

More than 2,000 customers are without power in Duplin County, according to the Duke Energy Power Outage Map.

Power should be restored approximately at 11 a.m.

The outage map shows 2,423 customers without power.

This story will be updated.