More than 600,000 North Carolinians file for unemployment

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – More than 22 million people in the U.S. have lost their jobs over the last four weeks because of the coronavirus.

Many in North Carolina are running into problems with the state unemployment website and phone system — delaying their ability to file claims.

One of those people includes James Speight, a Lenoir County truck driver of 30 years.

In mid-March, he started feeling symptoms of the coronavirus. Speight spent the last month at home in quarantine, leaving him temporarily unemployed with little to no money.

Speight doesn’t have internet access. His only way to file for unemployment is the phone. Since March, he’s made 50 to 60 calls to get someone with the state to help.

The state says more than 3,000 people have filed by phone since March 15.



“I know there’s more people in the same situation I’m in that can’t get out there and reach them as well,” said Speight.

On Thursday morning, an aide to Governor Cooper helped Speight reach someone at the unemployment system.

Speight advises people who are in the same position that he was in, to be persistent.

He said, “to the ones in my situation just don’t give up.”

An executive order now allows employers to file claims for multiple employees. Governor Roy Cooper says he is pushing the Department of Commerce to move as fast as possible.

A short time after filing for employment, Speight got a call from his boss telling him he can return to work on Friday.

