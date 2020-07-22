Morehead City accepting applications for Parks and Recreation Board

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – People in Morehead City have the chance to be involved in the future of the town’s recreational plans and facilities.

The town is taking applications for its Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

The nine-person group will meet periodically with the town’s parks and recreation director, Jerry Riggs.

Members will help come up with ideas to improve Morehead City’s parks, recreation facilities, and programs.

“And just to be really open-minded and not look at one little particular thing, just look​ at a overall perspective from the waterfront, from the communities, to the living areas,” said Riggs.

The deadline for applications is August 24th.

In September, town leaders will the select the nine board members from their pool of applicants.