Morehead City and Atlantic Beach a year after Florence

It’s been a year since Hurricane Florence swept through our state, leaving thousands across the east devasted by the impact and causing millions worth of damage.

Full Moon Oyster Bar and Seafood Kitchen in Atlantic Beach suffered major flooding, about 6 inches of rain. It forced owner and manager Travis Lynde to close for 6 months.

“If you could imagine remodeling a house where you take it all the way down to the studs, we did the same thing,” said Lynde.

A year later, the restaurant like other businesses in the area are back open.

But officials in the area say lodging is still a challenge.

The DoubleTree by Hilton in Atlantic Beach is still closed and the entrance to the hotel is surrounded with caution tape. 9OYS reached out to the company but did not receive a response.

Across the bridge, the Bask Hotel is undergoing renovations. Tom Kies with Carteret County Chamber of Commerce says the owners aim to reopen in time for the North Carolina Seafood Festival in October.

“I know the owners, if there’s any way humanely do it they’re going do it,” said Kies.

Crews have also been at work at the Holiday Inn Express in Morehead City. No word yet on when it will reopen.

Kies said even with temporary closings of hotels, the impact was minimal.

“I don’t really think it increased traffic but I’m not sure that it had a major affect as far as decreasing traffic.”

The Carteret County Economic Development said the area still has a low unemployment rate and a tight labor market as it did before Florence.