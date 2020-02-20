Morehead City business owner arrested for using storefront to deal cocaine

Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  87
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Bankruptcy Meetings - Greenville Barton College Beaufort County Child Development Center Beaufort County Community College Beaufort County Government Beaufort County Schools Bertie County Schools Boyette Orthopedics Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Care-O-World Enrichment Center Carolina Arthritis Center Christ Covenant School City of Washington Government Offices Covenant Church Craven Community College Craven County CARTS Craven County Schools Dare County Schools Duplin County Government Duplin County Schools EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Edenton-Chowan Schools Edgecombe Community College Family Foot & Ankle Physicians FMC ECU DIALYSIS Follow The Son Child Care Center GASTROENTEROLOGY EAST, P.A. Greene County Health Care Greene County Schools Greene Lamp Lenoir County Greenville Express Care Greenville Pediatric Services, Inc. Greenville Utilities Halifax Community College Halifax County Schools Hertford County Public Schools Hobgood Charter School Hyde County Schools Ignite Innovation Academy- Pitt James Sprunt Community College Joy Junction Christian Child Care KinderCare Learning Centers Kinston Dialysis Koinonia Child Care Services, Inc. Lawrence Academy Lenoir Community College Lenoir County Public Schools Lenoir County Transit Martin Community College Martin County Schools Mid-Atlantic Christian University Nash Rocky Mount Public Schools Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro New River YMCA North Carolina Wesleyan College Northampton County Schools Onslow County Courthouse Onslow County Schools Orthopaedics East Pamlico Christian Academy Pamlico Community College Perdue Farms, Inc-Lewiston, NC Plant Perquimans County Schools Pitt Community College Pitt County Council on Aging Pitt County District and Superior Court Pitt County Schools Pocosin Innovative Charter Roses Gymnastics Training Center Sheppard Memorial Library Smiling Faces Child Care Center, Inc. Start Right Learning Center Sycamore Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Sycamore Chapel Tender Touch Childcare 1&2 The Oakwood School Town of Richlands Washington County Schools Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne Community College Wayne County Public Schools Weldon City Schools Wilson Community College Winterville Charter Academy

Morehead City business owner arrested for using storefront to deal cocaine

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives arrested a local business owner at his Morehead City computer repair store on Wednesday.

fAn investigation was conducted by detectives with the Sheriff’s Office and the Morehead City Police Department.

37-year-old Michael Jason Barkas, owner of MJB has been identified as a source of supply for cocaine distribution in Carteret County.

Officials said they targeted Barkas and conducted undercover operations and controlled purchases of cocaine from inside the business.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives seized approximately 12 ounces of cocaine from Barkas.

Barkas was taken into custody and is facing nine felony counts of cocaine trafficking and one count of maintaining a dwelling for storing or keeping a controlled substance.

He is in the Carteret County Jail under a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV