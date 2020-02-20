Morehead City business owner arrested for using storefront to deal cocaine

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives arrested a local business owner at his Morehead City computer repair store on Wednesday.

fAn investigation was conducted by detectives with the Sheriff’s Office and the Morehead City Police Department.

37-year-old Michael Jason Barkas, owner of MJB has been identified as a source of supply for cocaine distribution in Carteret County.

Officials said they targeted Barkas and conducted undercover operations and controlled purchases of cocaine from inside the business.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives seized approximately 12 ounces of cocaine from Barkas.

Barkas was taken into custody and is facing nine felony counts of cocaine trafficking and one count of maintaining a dwelling for storing or keeping a controlled substance.

He is in the Carteret County Jail under a $1 million bond.