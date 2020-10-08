Morehead City business owner collecting supplies for Hurricane Delta victims

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – A Morehead City business owner plans to travel more than a thousand miles to deliver supplies as Hurricane Delta inches closer to Lousiana.

Melissa Lutz owns Jake’s, a menswear store. She’s working with Morehead City’s First Baptist Church to collect relief items like paper towels, cleaning supplies, and pet food.

Those supplies will be sent to a church in Lake Charles, Louisiana after Delta passes through.

Lutz knows the destruction hurricanes can cause – “I just know that how bad we were in the weeks and months after Hurricane Florence…so we just wanted to give back and give to a community that was suffering really bad.”

Lutz will leave for Louisiana on Saturday. People have until 5 p.m. Friday to drop off relief goods at Jake’s on Arendell Street or at First Baptist Church on Bridges Street.