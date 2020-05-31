Morehead City cancels some summer concerts

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – A town in the east is cancelling some its outdoor concerts because of the pandemic.

The town of Morehead City normally hosts its Sunset Serenade Concert Series at Jaycee Park.

For now, organizers are cancelling the first two events scheduled on May 30 and June 14.

City leaders say the concerts aren’t possible at this time because of state orders limiting outdoor gatherings to no more than 25 people.

They will be monitoring state regulations and determine if they can move forward with future concerts.

You can stay up to date on the status of future concerts via the town’s Facebook page.