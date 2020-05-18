Morehead City decreases staff size due to COVID-19 pandemic

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Morehead City has eliminated 10 full-time positions and eight part-time positions as a result of the economic impact of COVID-19.

The City anticipates lost revenues of at least $1.3 million, or approximately 10% of the city’s annual general fund revenue.

A majority of that loss comes from lost sales tax revenue since North Carolina’s Stay at Home order went into effect.

“The city is currently facing very serious financial impacts from this pandemic,” said City Manager Ryan Eggleston. “As we finalize our budget, we are significantly reducing non-personnel expenses and delaying capital improvement projects, but the reality is that the financial impact requires immediate action. My heart goes out to all our employees who have dedicated their service and expertise to this community.”

Morehead City has offered these full-time employees a severance package, and they are eligible to apply for unemployment benefits immediately.

“Unlike a hurricane, tornado, or past economic downturns in Morehead City, the duration of this crisis is unknown,” said Eggleston. “COVID-19 is impacting every community across the world. It is creating very real financial hardships for businesses and individuals, and there is incredible uncertainty about a timeline on when we can begin a new normal.”