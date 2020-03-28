Morehead City employee tests positive with COVID-19

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT)- Morehead City Officials say an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release, the individual is currently in self-quarantine and has not been at work since March 20. All employees have been notified of the case.

Limited information is available at this time.

“We know this is a challenging time for our community and staff,” said City Manager Ryan Eggleston. “We are working with leaders across the organization to adapt and adjust so that we can continue to deliver necessary City services while protecting the health and safety of our community and workforce.”

