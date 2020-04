MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Morehead City has extended its mandatory restriction on short term rentals through May 8.

The restriction prohibits the rental of a hotel/motel, rental home, condominium, or any similar accommodation for less than 30 consecutive days.

The exception will be to employees performing essential services to Carteret County including contractors.

The restriction was put into place on March 30 to discourage travel into the city, to slow the spread of the coronavirus.