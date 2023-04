MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Morehead City Fire-EMS is wearing and selling autism acceptance T-shirts in honor of Autism Awareness Month.

The shirts are $25 and can be shipped for $8 each. They also have stickers for $5.

The T-shirts and stickers can be purchased through their Venmo, Autism Shirts (@autismshirts), or at Morehead City Fire-EMS Station 2 at 4034 Arendell St.

