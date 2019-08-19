Morehead City gas leak briefly closes part of US-70

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT)
Morehead City police and emergency workers responded to a natural gas leak at Carteret Community College on Monday, which briefly shut down part of US-70 in both directions.
Just after 11:00 a.m. Monday, Morehead City Police Department posted on its Facebook page that a worker accidentally cut a natural gas line while working in a construction zone at Carteret Community College.
Part of US-70/Arendell Street was closed in both directions, while crews found the source of the gas leak, but the road later reopened to traffic.
