Morehead City launches loan program for small businesses

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Morehead City is helping the town’s small businesses stay alive during the COVID-19 crisis.

Town leaders have launched their Emergency Small Business Loan Program. The program provides a business with up to $5,000 through a loan.

The money can be used for rent, lease or mortgage payments.

Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones says the money can help businesses return to normal after the pandemic.

“To do that we have to have our businesses, our amenities that we’re used to…so we got to keep

the doors open,” said Jones.

The city is allocating $300,000 for the program.

Business owners have three years to pay off the loan.

As of Wednesday morning, about ten businesses have applied for the loan pogram.

All payments are waived for the first year and the loan has an interest rate of 6.75 percent. There is

no penalty to pay off the loan early.

In order for business owners to qualify, they have to be located within the city’s limits and own a

building in the area.

The first round of application will be accepted through April 28.