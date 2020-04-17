Morehead City launches new loan program to help local small businesses

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Morehead City has launched a new loan program to help local small businesses (25 employees or less) through the COVID-19 crisis.

The program provides emergency, short-term loans, up to $5000, to small businesses located within the city limits.

The loan will help pay up to two months’ rent or mortgage/interest payments for any business selected.

“This program is intended to provide support to Morehead City small businesses as they navigate the challenges created by this unprecedented event,” said Jerry Jones, Morehead City Mayor. “Many of our beloved local businesses are struggling to pay the bills through our State of Emergency and Stay at Home order, and we hope this loan can help carry them through this difficult time.”

The City has allocated $300,000 to the program.

Participating business owners will have up to three years to repay the loan, including no payments required for the first 12 months of the loan.

There is also no penalty to pay off the loan early.

For eligibility information, or to apply please visit: www.moreheadcitync.org

For application assistance or if any questions arise after reading the eligibility criteria please email: emergencyloan@moreheadcitync.org or call 252.726.6848 ext. 110 Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The first round of loan applications will be accepted through April 28.